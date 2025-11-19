Purple Heart recipient and veteran advocate Sgt. Michael Verardo laid to rest with honors at Arlington

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Under a gray sky on Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025, family, friends and fellow service members gathered at Arlington National Cemetery to lay to rest U.S. Army Sgt. Michael Verardo, one of the most catastrophically wounded heroes of the post-9/11 generation.

The paratrooper who survived two IED blasts in Afghanistan and endured 120 surgeries over 15 years was remembered as a patriot, husband and father whose courage outlasted every injury he suffered.

Sgt. Verardo’s story united lawmakers, veterans and military families who witnessed not just how he fought, but how he lived, transforming his long recovery into a mission to serve others through the Independence Fund, which has restored mobility to more than 2,700 severely wounded veterans.

The ceremony opened with an invocation from Rev. Dr. Terry Moore, whose voice carried over the rows of white headstones. "Today is a sacred day, for we have joined together to honor a true hero — a hero to his country, his family, a husband, a father and a friend," he said.

"Greater love has no one than this: to lay down his life for his friends. But most importantly, Michael Verardo was a child of God… His spirit rests in the arms of a loving God."

Soldiers in dress uniform with the U.S. Army Band, 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, and the Caisson Detachment moved with precision as they carried his flag-draped casket to Section 57, Grave 2113. A rifle volley cracked through the air before a lone bugler played "Taps."

While "My Country, ’Tis of Thee" played softly over the field, the folded American flag which draped his casket was placed into the hands of Verardo’s widow, Mrs. Sarah Verardo, "as a symbol of appreciation" from a grateful nation.

The ceremony concluded with "Amazing Grace" on the bagpipes.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth offered one of the afternoon’s most emotional tributes.

"Sergeant Verardo was a soldier, a patriot, and a man who said, ‘Send me'," Hegseth told mourners. "Send me to the Army. Send me to the 82nd. Send me to Afghanistan. Even when wounded, he wanted to return to his men. That was the spirit of Sgt. Verardo, the warrior ethos through and through."



Hegseth continued: "Through 120 surgeries and countless complications, he fought with the same courage he showed in battle. His family fought with him, for him and alongside him. May we continue to produce such men and women — for they are the cost of freedom."

Lawmakers in attendance included Sen. Thom Tillis and Rep. Richard Hudson, who joined a lineup of veterans, military officials and family friends honoring Verardo’s life.



President Donald Trump honored Verardo when he passed back in August in a Truth Social post, writing of his "extraordinary life and service."

During the ceremony, Sarah Verardo sat flanked by the couple’s three daughters, Grace, Mary Scott and Elizabeth.

Born Feb. 16, 1985, in Providence, Rhode Island, Michael Verardo enlisted in the U.S. Army and deployed to Afghanistan as a member of the 82nd Airborne Division, Bravo Company, 2-508th Parachute Infantry Regiment.

In April 2010, he survived two separate IED attacks in the Arghandab River Valley. The second explosion caused catastrophic injuries: the loss of his left leg, extensive burns, a traumatic brain injury and severe internal damage. He flatlined multiple times before pulling through with sheer grit and celebrated his "Alive Day" each year after on April 24.

Verardo spent years in recovery at Walter Reed and Brooke Army Medical Center, undergoing more than 120 surgeries and countless medical procedures. He married high school sweetheart Sarah Conklin in 2013, and together they raised three daughters while devoting their lives to improving care for severely wounded veterans.

Through their leadership of The Independence Fund, founded by Marine Corps veteran Steve Danyluk, the Verardos helped deliver more than 2,700 all-terrain Track Chairs to veterans across generations, providing newfound independence to troops injured in Iraq, Afghanistan and Vietnam. Verardo died Aug. 26, 2025, from complications related to his combat injuries. He was 40.

To those who knew him, Sgt. Verardo’s life was defined not only by the injuries he survived, but by the mission he chose afterward: advocacy and service. That mission continues through the Independence Fund, through every veteran who regained mobility through a Track Chair, and through every military family strengthened by the example he and Sarah set.

His headstone will face the Washington Monument as the nation he fought for still stands tall.

"Wearing our nation’s uniform was the honor of Michael’s lifetime," Sarah said in a previous interview. "Caring for him was the honor of mine."