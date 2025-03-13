Proposed bill would require law enforcement in blue state to cooperate with ICE: 'A line of communication'

Minnesota lawmakers recently introduced a bill that would prevent state and local government agencies from not allowing employees to share immigration data requested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The bill also requires county attorneys to report any illegal immigrant arrested for a violent crime, even if they are not charged, and prohibits law enforcement from not cooperating with ICE.

President Donald Trump, who campaigned for an immigration crackdown, loosened restrictions on ICE, allowing broader enforcement.

Under H.F. 16, sponsored by state Rep. Max Rymer, R-North Branch, Minnesota law enforcement and government agencies would no longer be allowed to create ordinances, regulations and policies that "limit or prohibit government employees from communicating with federal officials about the immigration status of individuals."

It would require agencies to cooperate with federal officials on issues involving immigration enforcement and investigate any violations.

"The motive for this bill is to open up a line of communication between local authorities and deal with dangerous criminals who should not be in our community," Rymer told FOX 9 Minneapolis on Wednesday. "Right now, we find ourselves in a moment where you have local officials who are openly defying immigration enforcement, from the Minneapolis mayor, to the Hennpin County prosecutor."

The bill, which was introduced in February, went before the Minnesota House of Representatives in the Public Safety Finance and Policy Committee on Wednesday, FOX 9 reported. It will be sent to the House Elections Finance and Government Operations Committee for further discussion following a roll-call vote.

The Democratic-Farmer-Labor (DFL)-led Minnesota Senate and Gov. Tim Walz will need to be on board for the bill to be signed into law, a tough feat considering the state's promise to remain a "sanctuary state," and not cooperate with federal ICE efforts.

Last year, DFL legislators introduced the North STAR Act to make Minnesota a sanctuary state.

Those in support of the bill cited the need for the state to follow federal standards on immigration reform. However, critics warned the large scope could be used to target minority communities.

Ben Gleekel with the Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota told FOX 9 the bill could make Minnesotans "less safe."

"Non-citizens and citizen victims of domestic violence and trafficking will suffer the most," Gleekel said. "They will not risk calling local law enforcement to report a crime, if they know that it means their families will be separated or that they themselves might be apprehended. Prohibiting entities that know their communities best from maintaining clear boundaries between state and federal government will erode the important trust that exists between our immigrant communities and local law enforcement… ."

ICE is already outpacing the total number of arrests in 2024, the agency said Wednesday.

The agency also found tens of thousands of cases that were recorded as arrests actually resulted in releases into American communities.

Walz and Rymer did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

