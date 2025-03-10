'Leave now': Trump admin repurposes controversial CBP One app to encourage self-deportations

EXCLUSIVE: The Trump administration is rolling out a new app to replace the controversial CBP One app with the new replacement designed to facilitate the self-deportation of illegal immigrants.

The Department of Homeland Security is announcing the CBP Home app -- which will launch with a self-deportation reporting feature for those in the country illegally.

It replaces the CBP One app, which was expanded by the Biden administration to allow migrants to schedule appointments at ports of entry to be paroled into the U.S. Hundreds of thousands were paroled into the U.S. as a result. The Trump administration has ended the ability to use the app for that purpose.

All CBP One apps will update to the new CBP Home app.

"The Biden Administration exploited the CBP One App to allow more than 1 million aliens to illegally enter the United States. With the launching of the CBP Home App, we are restoring integrity to our immigration system," DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said in a statement.

The app allows aliens to "Submit Intent to Depart" and submit information regarding their intent to leave the U.S. They can also provide information to verify they have left the U.S., a function limited to those who were paroled into the U.S.

"The CBP Home App gives aliens the option to leave now and self-deport, so they may still have the opportunity to return legally in the future and live the American dream. If they don’t, we will find them, we will deport them, and they will never return," Noem said.

The Trump administration has moved rapidly to expand deportations and also cut the number of migrants entering the U.S., including via humanitarian parole, which dramatically expanded under the Biden administration.

Trump ended the use of the CBP One app to parole migrants on his first day in office. His administration has also paused applications for parole programs, and allowed ICE to cancel parole statuses of migrants.

Last month, Noem ended the use of CBP One to allow migrants to board domestic flights, unless it is being used for their self-deportation. The administration has also canceled extensions for Temporary Protected Status for some nationalities.

Meanwhile, the administration has touted a sharp drop in migrant crossings at the southern border.

"They heard my words, and they chose not to come, much easier that way," Trump told a joint session of Congress last week.