Prominent Las Vegas attorney, wife killed by another attorney in law firm shooting: report

Las Vegas police said a gunman opened fire inside a law firm near the Red Rock resort Monday morning, killing a man and a woman, then turned the gun on himself.

FOX5 has learned that the victims of the shooting at the Summerlin law firm were Dennis Prince and his wife, Ashley Prince.

Joe Houston, a Las Vegas attorney, has been identified as the gunman, and allegedly shot Dennis and Ashley before turning the gun on himself. A family member of Dennis Prince also confirmed his death and the details of what led up to the shooting, FOX5 reported.

However, the Clark County Coroner’s Office has yet to identify the victims.

TWO DEAD, SEVEN INJURED, INCLUDING POLICE OFFICER, AFTER MIAMI-DADE COUNTY SHOOTING

The shooting happened during a child custody deposition at Prince Law Group, located on Charleston Boulevard and Pavilion Center Drive, lawyer Robert Eglet told FOX5.

Houston was reportedly representing his son, Dylan Houston, during the proceedings with his former daughter-in-law, Ashley Prince, who was represented by her new husband, Dennis Prince. Dennis and Ashley have a baby together, FOX5 reported.

It is believed that Monday’s proceedings involved a deposition in the former couple’s ongoing custody battle.

During a press briefing, police shared updates following the shooting which took place on the 5th floor of the law firm located near Pavilion Center Drive and Charleston Boulevard just after 10:00 a.m.

DISGRUNTLED CHIPOTLE CUSTOMER SHOOTS EMPLOYEE OVER GUACAMOLE DISPUTE

"We were here within minutes. The first responders did not hesitate, they moved in and took care of business," Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Kevin McMahill said.

McMahill said they are still investigating the motive behind the shooting, but said they do have a theory.

"We have a theory, but we can not release any more information at this point. All we know at this point is that a male and female are deceased," McMahill said.

Police also reiterated that the gunman was not killed by officers and took his own life.

Police previously called the shooting a "dynamic event."

NASHVILLE EASTER BRUNCH SHOOTING SUSPECT IS ARRESTED IN KENTUCKY

Schools in the area were on a brief, soft lockdown, but those lockdowns have since been lifted, Fox 5 News reported.

Police said that there is "no ongoing threat" to the community and that they are in the early stages of the investigation and will provide more details when available.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to the Prince Law Group website, Dennis was the founding member of the firm and lead trial counsel on all major cases.

The firm's website also indicated that Dennis was married with three children and is an active member in the community, contributing and volunteering his time to Substance Free Nevada, a non-profit organization that provides educational programs and information to the public, and assists families and individuals that need help.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Prince Law Group for comment.