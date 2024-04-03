Nashville Easter brunch shooting suspect is arrested in Kentucky

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department has announced the arrest of the gunman accused of opening fire and killing one person during an Easter Sunday brunch at a restaurant in the Tennessee capital.

Anton Rucker, a 46-year-old convicted felon, was taken into custody after being tracked down by police to a residence in Princeton, Kentucky.

"He came out and surrendered without incident. Rucker is being jailed in Kentucky on a fugitive from justice warrant," the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department wrote on X.

Rucker was on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's Most Wanted list following the shooting that left 33-year-old Allen Beachem dead.

Police said the shooting happened around 3 p.m. Sunday when Rucker opened fire inside the Roasted Salemtown restaurant, striking five people and killing one man.

"There was an altercation between two men at Roasted. Sunday brunch was being served. During that time period, the altercation occurred and escalated, very sharply, to one of the men pulling a gun and firing multiple shots," said Don Aaron of the Metro police said at a press conference on Sunday.

Roasted Salemtown later issued a statement regarding the shooting.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic incident that occurred Easter Sunday at Roasted Salemtown. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and everyone affected by this senseless act of violence. We are cooperating and trusting authorities as they continue the investigation of this heinous crime," the restaurant wrote in a post on Facebook.

Rucker has an extensive rap sheet, which includes multiple convictions for aggravated assault, evading police and selling drugs, according to Fox 17.

"He has aggravated assault convictions in Nashville and was arrested in Murfreesboro on felony drug charges last 10/31, and on aggravated assault and gun charges last August," Nashville police said.