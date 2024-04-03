Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Nashville

Nashville Easter brunch shooting suspect is arrested in Kentucky

Anton Rucker captured following shooting at Roasted Salemtown that left 1 dead, 4 injured

Greg Norman By Greg Norman , Stepheny Price Fox News
Published
close
Nashville police search for alleged gunman after shooting at coffee shop Video

Nashville police search for alleged gunman after shooting at coffee shop

Fox News' Madison Scarpino reports on a shooting in Nashville on 'Fox Report.'

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department has announced the arrest of the gunman accused of opening fire and killing one person during an Easter Sunday brunch at a restaurant in the Tennessee capital. 

Anton Rucker, a 46-year-old convicted felon, was taken into custody after being tracked down by police to a residence in Princeton, Kentucky. 

"He came out and surrendered without incident. Rucker is being jailed in Kentucky on a fugitive from justice warrant," the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department wrote on X. 

Rucker was on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's Most Wanted list following the shooting that left 33-year-old Allen Beachem dead. 

SUSPECT IN DEADLY NASHVILLE COFFEE SHOP SHOOTING ON EASTER SUNDAY HAD EXTENSIVE CRIMINAL HISTORY: REPORT 

Mugshot of alleged Nashville coffee shop shooter

Anton Rucker was identified by Nashville Police as the suspect who killed one man during Easter brunch on Sunday. (Metro Nashville Police)

Police said the shooting happened around 3 p.m. Sunday when Rucker opened fire inside the Roasted Salemtown restaurant, striking five people and killing one man. 

"There was an altercation between two men at Roasted. Sunday brunch was being served. During that time period, the altercation occurred and escalated, very sharply, to one of the men pulling a gun and firing multiple shots," said Don Aaron of the Metro police said at a press conference on Sunday.  

Roasted Salemtown later issued a statement regarding the shooting. 

GUNMAN KILLS 1, INJURES 4 AT NASHVILLE COFFEE SHOP ON EASTER SUNDAY 

Roasted coffee shop in Nashville

Police say one man was killed and several others were injured after a gunman opened fire during Easter brunch in Nashville.  (Fox 17 Nashville)

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic incident that occurred Easter Sunday at Roasted Salemtown. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and everyone affected by this senseless act of violence. We are cooperating and trusting authorities as they continue the investigation of this heinous crime," the restaurant wrote in a post on Facebook. 

Rucker has an extensive rap sheet, which includes multiple convictions for aggravated assault, evading police and selling drugs, according to Fox 17. 

Suspect believed to have opened fire in coffee shop

Rucker was taken into custody in Kentucky without incident, police say. (Fox 17 Nashville)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"He has aggravated assault convictions in Nashville and was arrested in Murfreesboro on felony drug charges last 10/31, and on aggravated assault and gun charges last August," Nashville police said. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.