Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

White House

Pro-life protesters pardoned by Trump, Fox confirms

President Donald Trump issued the pardons just ahead of the March for Life in Washington, DC

Rachel Wolf By Rachel Wolf , Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
close
Trump takes reporters' questions before heading to NC and CA Video

Trump takes reporters' questions before heading to NC and CA

President Donald Trump spoke with reporters outside the White House before leaving to visit disaster zones in Asheville, North Carolina, and Los Angeles, California. 

President Donald Trump has pardoned pro-life protesters convicted under the FACE Act during former President Joe Biden’s administration. 

The activists were pardoned just ahead of the March for Life demonstration in Washington, D.C., on Friday.

When asked about the pardons, Trump told the press, "We released 23 people that were unjustly put in and having to do with pro-life. And, they will be released, and they'll be out very shortly. It was disgraceful what happened."

Here is the list of confirmed names:

1. Lauren Handy
2. Jonathan Darnel
3. Jay Smith
4. Paula Paulette Harlow
5. Jean Marshall
6. John Hinshaw
7. Heather Idoni
8. William Goodman
9. Joan Bell
10. Herb Geraghty
11. Chester Gallagher
12. Calvin Zastrow
13. Coleman Boyd
14. Paul Vaughn
15. Dennis Green
16. Eva Edl
17. Eva Zastrow
18. James Zastrow
19. Paul Place
20. Caroline Davis
21. Joel Curry
22. Justin Phillips
23. Bevelyn Beatty Williams
24. Christopher Moscinski

MARCH FOR LIFE RALLY UNFOLDING IN WASHINGTON, WITH VANCE TO MAKE FIRST PUBLIC APPEARANCE SINCE INAUGURATION

Anti-abortion activists march outside the U.S. Supreme Court during the annual March for Life in Washington, D.C., in 2022.

Anti-abortion activists march outside the U.S. Supreme Court during the annual March for Life in Washington, D.C., in 2022. (AP/Jose Luis Magana)

Vice President JD Vance is expected to address the annual pro-life march taking place in Washington, D.C., on Friday.

TRUMP PARDONS NEARLY ALL 1/6 DEFENDANTS

In addition to the pro-life protesters, Trump has issued pardons for some Jan. 6 defendants and Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht.

President Donald Trump holds up a signed document

President Donald Trump holds a document on the day he issues executive orders and pardons for Jan. 6 defendants in the Oval Office at the White House on Jan. 20, 2025. (REUTERS/Carlos Barria)

"No administration in history has targeted Christians like the Biden Admin. We saw one persecution after another, from shutting down churches during COVID to raiding pro-lifers homes at the crack of dawn. EVERY pro-life prisoner Biden wrongly imprisoned should be pardoned," Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., wrote in a Jan. 23 X post.

The Pro-Life Flag

The Pro-Life flag is pictured here, which was designed to be a unifying symbol for those who oppose abortion. (The Pro-Life Flag Project)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, is introducing legislation that would dismantle the FACE Act. Many lawmakers have argued that Democratic administrations have weaponized it against pro-life groups and Christians.

Rachel Wolf is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and FOX Business.