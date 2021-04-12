Priest at helm of NYC's prestigious Regis HS getting ousted over sex-misconduct claims

The Jesuit priest at the helm of prestigious Regis High School in Manhattan is being ousted over claims of sexual misconduct, The Post has learned.

The school — which counts Dr. Anthony Fauci among its notable alumni — said it intends to remove the Rev. Daniel Lahart for cause, according to a letter sent to the community Sunday.

"The Board of Trustees has determined, based on the findings of the third party investigator, Fr. Lahart engaged in inappropriate and unwelcome verbal communications and physical conduct, all of a sexual nature, with adult members of the Regis community, including subordinates," states the letter, obtained by The Post.

"This conduct was non-consensual, and moreover, continued notwithstanding express requests from the affected parties for the conduct to cease."

The private all-boys school on the Upper East Side said it first learned of the allegations in late February and placed Lahart, 59, on administrative leave pending an investigation.

Based on the findings of the outside investigator, the Board of Trustees determined that Lahart had acted inappropriately, said the letter, sent by Chair Anthony DiNovi.

Lahart — who was named president in 2016 — was invited to participate in the probe but declined to do so, DiNovi wrote.

The priest was told last week that the board, after getting the nod from the USA East Province of the Society of Jesus, intended to remove him from his position effective April 21.

The board said it would not be divulging any other details about the allegations "in order to protect the privacy of the individuals involved.

"We assure you that the investigation was conducted with a commitment to due process," the letter states.

"Please know the Board did not come to its decision lightly and took seriously its obligation to act with transparency, integrity, and compassion in service of our community, both with respect to Fr. Lahart and to those members of our community who were harmed by his conduct."

A member of the school community was shocked to hear of the allegations against Lahart.

"He was mostly involved in fundraising," the person noted. "There were no signs to suggest this."

Lahart couldn't be reached by phone Sunday and didn't immediately return an email or a message left for him at the school. Regis didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.