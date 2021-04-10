Former California Democratic mayor arrested for sexual assault crimes against minor

A former California Democratic mayor was arrested Saturday morning on six charges, including suspected sex with a child aged 14 or 15.

Sebastopol Police Chief Kevin Kilgore said that on March 30 police received information of alleged sexual assaults committed by former Mayor Robert Jacob in the city between December 2019 and March 2021.

"Right now that investigation is ongoing for a determination as to the number of victims," Kilgore said, according to the Press Democrat.

TEXAS MAYOR SAYS BORDER IS 'WILD, WILD WEST'

Jacob, 44, is being held without bail at Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility on suspicion of five felonies and a misdemeanor. The charges include sex with a minor and transporting a minor for the purposes of having sex with them, distribution of child pornography and soliciting a minor for lewd purposes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jacob was the first marijuana entrepreneur to run a city, according to cannabis advocates.