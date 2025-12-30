Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Philadelphia

Priest catches suspect breaking into church ‘poor box’ days before Christmas, police say

Suspect fled after being spotted breaking into donation container at Philadelphia church, police say

By Bonny Chu Fox News
close
Video shows suspect breaking into Philadelphia church's ‘poor box’ before Christmas Video

Video shows suspect breaking into Philadelphia church's ‘poor box’ before Christmas

The Philadelphia Police Department is attempting to identify the individual responsible for a commercial church burglary on Dec. 20. (Philadelphia Police Department)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Authorities announced Tuesday that a priest caught a man breaking into the "poor box" of a Philadelphia church just days before Christmas.

The suspect, who was captured on surveillance video, allegedly broke into Our Mother of Consolation Church on the afternoon of Dec. 20 and burglarized the donation container, a key source of support for the community, particularly during the holiday season.

Officials said the suspect fled the scene after seeing the priest enter the worship area.

The Philadelphia Police Department (PPD) shared the video in a post detailing how the priest caught the suspect breaking in and burglarizing the church.

WATCH: THIEVES DRAG ATM THROUGH TEXAS CONVENIENCE STORE IN CHRISTMAS EVE THEFT ATTEMPT

Worship area of church.

Our Mother of Consolation Church in Philadelphia was reportedly burglarized on Dec. 20, 2025, just days before Christmas. (Philadelphia Police Department)

"The complainant (resident priest of Our Mother of Consolation Church) stated he was in his second floor bedroom above the church when he heard a loud noise at the entrance of the church," the police said.

"When he went down he observed an unknown black male breaking into the ‘poor box’ in the main church worship area."

BRAZEN BLUE STATE JEWELRY STORE HEIST CAUGHT ON CAMERA AS ARMED MOB MAKES OFF WITH $1M IN MERCHANDISE: POLICE

Suspect walking inside the worship area of a church.

Police are looking for a male suspect responsible for a commercial church burglary in Philadelphia. (Philadelphia Police Department)

After noticing the priest, the suspect fled and was last seen heading northbound on Germantown Avenue, police said.

The PPD told Fox News Digital Tuesday that the collection box was empty at the time of the incident and nothing was taken. 

Suspect leaving the worship area of a church.

A male suspect allegedly tried to break into a church's "poor box." (Philadelphia Police Department)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The suspect was described as a Black male, bald, wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and white sneakers.

The PPD Northwest Detective Division is attempting to identify the individual responsible for the commercial church burglary. Authorities urged residents not to approach the suspect if they see him and to contact 911 immediately.

Bonny Chu is a Digital Production Assistant at Fox News Digital.
Close modal

Continue