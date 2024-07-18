Expand / Collapse search
Crime

Pregnant teen, 16, found dead in woods, ex-boyfriend arrested with lying to police

Mia Campos' body was found face down in a wooded area about 25 miles east of Atlanta

By Michael Dorgan Fox News
Published
A pregnant 16-year-old female was found dead in a wooded area in Georgia early Monday and her ex-boyfriend has been arrested for lying to police, local law enforcement says.

Mia Campos’ body was discovered at around 1 a.m. just off a roadway in the 3600 block of Stephens Road in Loganville, about 25 miles east of Atlanta, the Gwinnett Police Department (GCPD) said in a press release Wednesday.

Her family called 911 to report finding her body face down in the woods, and they told officers that Campos had left the house the previous night with an unknown person.

When she didn't return home, her family used a cellphone app to locate her body.

GEN Z GEORGIAN BECOMES YOUNGEST FEMALE MAYOR IN STATE HISTORY: 'TAKE THAT STEP FORWARD'

Mia Campos in a dress and tiara

Mia Campos, a pregnant 16-year-old, was found dead in a wooded area in Georgia early Monday. (Provided by Campos family)

The exact circumstances surrounding her death remain unclear, but police say the medical examiner ruled Campos’ death was a homicide after performing an autopsy on her body. 

The teenager was seven months pregnant with a boy at the time of her death. She had named the unborn child Sebastian.

On Wednesday, police say they arrested Campos's ex-boyfriend, 20-year-old Jesus Monroy, on a charge of giving false statements to a police officer.

"During that interview they determined he provided false statements and he was arrested in connection to providing false statements to a police officer," Sgt. Collin Flynn said, per Fox 5 Atlanta

Flynn tells Fox News Digital that Monroy has not been named as a suspect in the case and so far no suspect has been publicly identified. 

Flynn says the case is still under investigation and detectives are exploring all leads. 

MISSING GEORGIA FIREFIGHTERS FOUND DEAD IN BAFFLING CIRCUMSTANCES: POLICE

The mugshot of Jesus Monroy who was arrested for lying to police.

Jesus Monroy was arrested for lying to police on Wednesday. (Gwinnett Police Department )

Campos’ family and friends erected a makeshift memorial at the site where she was found. 

Her parents told Fox 5 on Wednesday that Monroy and his parents had been with them for the previous two days before he was arrested earlier that day.

"We keep praying every night and that's why he came with his parents. That's why I was shocked when they sent me the notice. I was like, ‘Wow,’" her father Edward Campos said.  

The family say they still have a lot of questions surrounding their daughter’s mysterious death and recall the heartbreaking moment when they found her lifeless body.

Deceased girls's parents at the site where she was found dead

Mia Campos' parents at the site where she was found. (Fox 5 Atlanta)

"Face down. It was hard. I knew something was wrong," Campos told Fox 5. "Her lips and her nose. They murdered my baby."

"Somehow we came this way, and because I didn't have a flashlight, I just had my phone. Then I said, 'She's right there.' It just broke my heart. Thank God that I found her," he said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. Anonymous tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Michael Dorgan is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.

You can send tips to michael.dorgan@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @M_Dorgan.