Gen Z Georgian becomes youngest female mayor in state history: 'Take that step forward'

Brooke Huckaby is bucking Gen Z's apparent political apathy trend by stepping up to the plate to become the youngest female mayor ever elected in Georgia history. Now, she's encouraging other young Americans to take part in the political process.

"It's just really concerning to me how people my age aren't involved in our economy or politics or any real thing going on in the world, and I just wanted to be the one to be able to make that change and take that step forward where other people aren't," she told guest host Lisa Boothe during Sunday's "Fox & Friends Weekend" broadcast.

The 21-year-old mayor of a small town named Arabi, located approximately 150 miles south of Atlanta, followed in her father, Craig Huckaby's, footsteps by taking on the role.

Craig served as mayor of Arabi for 12 years before deciding not to run for reelection. His daughter subsequently decided to take the reins, but said she was reluctant at first to let her father know of her decision because she feared he might try to talk her out of it.

"On a Tuesday, I think she signed up, and it was Thursday before I found out from my secretary at City Hall," he told Boothe.

"I thought maybe I talked her out of running. I was a little shocked then, but I'm glad, and she's a smart girl. She'll do well," he added.

On that note, Brooke explained, "I think I wanted it to kind of be able to sneak up on him."

Brooke's goal is to get the Crisp County, Georgia, community to start "investing in themselves" and stop relying on the country to be their "backbone."

"I really do [hope more young people become leaders]," she said, while reflecting on the future.

"It's really time we start caring about the world that we're making for our children and their future and, right now, I don't think too many people are worried about that."