Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash

Gen Z Georgian becomes youngest female mayor in state history: 'Take that step forward'

Brooke Huckaby became the youngest mayor in Georgia history at age 21

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
Published
close
Georgia father, daughter create legacy of small town leadership Video

Georgia father, daughter create legacy of small town leadership

Brooke Huckaby, mayor of Arabi, Georgia and the youngest female mayor in Peach State history, joins 'Fox & Friends Weekend' with her father Craig Huckaby, who is the former mayor of Arabi, to discuss her decision to run for office. 

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Brooke Huckaby is bucking Gen Z's apparent political apathy trend by stepping up to the plate to become the youngest female mayor ever elected in Georgia history. Now, she's encouraging other young Americans to take part in the political process.

"It's just really concerning to me how people my age aren't involved in our economy or politics or any real thing going on in the world, and I just wanted to be the one to be able to make that change and take that step forward where other people aren't," she told guest host Lisa Boothe during Sunday's "Fox & Friends Weekend" broadcast.

The 21-year-old mayor of a small town named Arabi, located approximately 150 miles south of Atlanta, followed in her father, Craig Huckaby's, footsteps by taking on the role.

KAMALA HARRIS FINDS ‘JOY’ IN CAMPUS LEADERS, YOUTH ACTIVISM: ‘NOT WAITING AROUND FOR US TO FIX THINGS’

Brooke Huckaby

Brooke Huckaby became the youngest female mayor in Georgia history after being elected at 21. (Brooke Huckaby/Fox & Friends Weekend)

Craig served as mayor of Arabi for 12 years before deciding not to run for reelection. His daughter subsequently decided to take the reins, but said she was reluctant at first to let her father know of her decision because she feared he might try to talk her out of it.

"On a Tuesday, I think she signed up, and it was Thursday before I found out from my secretary at City Hall," he told Boothe.

"I thought maybe I talked her out of running. I was a little shocked then, but I'm glad, and she's a smart girl. She'll do well," he added.

ARKANSAS COLLEGE STUDENT ELECTED TO SERVE AS MAYOR OF SMALL TOWN AT THE AGE OF 18

On that note, Brooke explained, "I think I wanted it to kind of be able to sneak up on him."

Craig and Brooke Huckaby

Craig (left) and Brooke Huckaby (right) (Brooke Huckaby/Fox & Friends Weekend)

Brooke's goal is to get the Crisp County, Georgia, community to start "investing in themselves" and stop relying on the country to be their "backbone."

YOUNG AMERICANS PACKING THEIR BAGS: GEN Z HEADING TO TEXAS, FLEEING STATES LIKE CALIFORNIA FOR BETTER LIVING

"I really do [hope more young people become leaders]," she said, while reflecting on the future.

Fox Georgia graphic

Huckaby became the youngest female mayor in Peach State history by assuming her father's role in Arabi, Georgia, which is located approximately 150 miles south of Atlanta. (Fox News)

"It's really time we start caring about the world that we're making for our children and their future and, right now, I don't think too many people are worried about that."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.