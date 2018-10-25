Powerball jackpot climbs to $750M after no big winner

No one matched all six numbers in the Powerball's Wednesday drawing, so the estimated prize surged to $750 million – the fourth-largest jackpot in U.S. history.

The next drawing is scheduled for Saturday.

The winning numbers in Wednesday’s drawing are 3, 21, 45, 53, 56, with the Powerball 22, and Power Play 2x, according to the Powerball website. No one matched all six numbers to win the $620 million prize.

While the Powerball jackpot is one of the game’s largest in history, it paled in comparison to this week’s $1.537 billion Mega Millions jackpot won in South Carolina on Tuesday.

Only three lottery jackpots have been larger than the next Powerball prize. The $750 million reflects the annuity option, while the cash option is estimated to be worth $428.6 million, according to the Powerball website.

The Powerball jackpot has been climbing since Aug. 11, when a man from Staten Island, New York, won $245.6 million.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.