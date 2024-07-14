Potential Trump VP picks react to attempted assassination: 'Stronger than his enemies'

The politicians who are rumored to be in consideration to serve as former President Donald Trump's running mate in the 2024 election swiftly took to social media to show support for the presumptive GOP presidential nominee after an attempted assassination this weekend in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Sen. J.D. Vance , R-Ohio, who is considered a frontrunner to become the Republicans' vice presidential nominee across three betting markets, blasted the rhetoric that had been emanating from the Biden campaign and its supporters.

"Today is not just some isolated incident," Vance posted on X. "The central premise of the Biden campaign is that President Donald Trump is an authoritarian fascist who must be stopped at all costs. That rhetoric led directly to President Trump's attempted assassination."

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum also offered his support for the president on Saturday.

"We all know President Trump is stronger than his enemies. Today he showed it," Burgum wrote on X.

One of Trump's most stubborn challengers for the 2024 Republican nomination, former U.N. ambassador and ex-South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, also took to social media. It emerged on Sunday that Haley will speak at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday – even though as recently as last week she wasn't planning to attend the event, which kicks off Monday in Milwaukee.

Haley wrote on X: "This should horrify every freedom loving American."

"Violence against presidential candidates must never be normalized," she wrote. "We are lifting up Donald Trump, the entire Trump family, and all in attendance in prayer."

Haley announced in late May that she would vote for Trump.

Haley won a total of 97 delegates during the Republican presidential primaries and last week released all of her delegates and urged them to support Trump.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., who has also been floated as a potential running mate, tweeted a picture of a bloodied Trump giving a fist-pump to the crowd on Saturday.

"God protected President Trump," Rubio wrote.

Trump is scheduled to speak at the RNC on Thursday evening.

