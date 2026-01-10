Portland police chief cries while admitting DHS was right about Tren de Aragua ties in CBP shooting

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Portland Police Chief Bob Day wiped away tears Friday as he addressed new information showing that two illegal immigrants shot during a federal immigration enforcement encounter had ties to the violent Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua (TdA).

Day confirmed a Department of Homeland Security statement identifying the two individuals — Luis David Nico Moncada and Yorlenys Betzabeth Zambrano-Contreras — as Venezuelan criminal illegal aliens with suspected ties to TdA.

Both were shot by a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent after Moncada, the driver of the vehicle, allegedly "weaponized his vehicle" and attempted to run over agents, prompting an agent to fire in self-defense, according to DHS.

"They do have some nexus to involvement with TDA. We can confirm that," Day said, pausing and choking up.

Day said he initially hesitated to disclose the suspected gang connection, citing what he described as the "historic injustice of victim blaming" by law enforcement, including within his own agency.

"I want to speak for just a moment, specifically to my Latino community," Day said.

"It saddens me that we even have to qualify these remarks because I understand or at least have attempted to understand your voices, your concern, your fear, your anger," Day said, removing his glasses mid-sentence and wiping tears from his eyes.

"This information, in no way, is meant to disparage or to condone or support or agree with any of the actions that occurred yesterday," the chief added.

Day emphasized that he was disclosing the suspected gang ties for transparency only and that the information should not be interpreted as excusing or justifying the shooting, which remains under investigation.

"But it is important that we stay committed to the rule of law, that we stay committed to the facts, that we stay a trustworthy and legitimate police department for all Portlanders," he said.

Day said both suspects remain hospitalized in stable condition and are in federal custody.

"They are in custody of federal law enforcement, but they appear to be on the road to recovery, and I’m grateful for that," Day said.

DHS has rejected early reports suggesting the two were a married couple, calling such claims "revolting lies." The agency said instead that Moncada was a suspected gang associate and that Zambrano-Contreras was allegedly involved in a TdA-linked prostitution operation.

Day has come under fire previously from Camilla Wamsley, the director of Portland’s U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office, who said the facility has endured dozens of nights of violence and that Portland police have been largely absent while responding to protests under direction from the mayor and city council.

Day has previously stated that his force will not assist in immigration enforcement operations, but noted that Portland Police manages public safety in the surrounding neighborhoods during demonstrations.