Oregon
Published

Portland man arrested after terrorizing downtown area, 'chasing pedestrians' with stolen forklift: police

Portland police said man was 'driving erratically'

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
A man in Portland, Oregon, was arrested after he allegedly used a stolen forklift to chase people in the downtown area.

A man in Portland, Oregon, was arrested after he allegedly used a stolen forklift to chase people in the downtown area. (Portland Police Bureau)

The Portland Police Bureau said in a tweet on Tuesday that officials received a 911 call about an individual driving a stolen forklift to chase people in the downtown area.

The Portland Police Bureau said in a tweet on Tuesday that officials received a 911 call about an individual driving a stolen forklift to chase people in the downtown area. (Portland Police Bureau)

"Good work by Central Precinct Officers today responding to a 911 call about a subject driving a stolen forklift thru downtown," police said in a tweet. "The subject was driving erratically and chasing pedestrians. Officers spotted him driving the wrong way on SW Harvey Milk/SW 4th Ave and arrested him."

