Portland man arrested after terrorizing downtown area, 'chasing pedestrians' with stolen forklift: police
Portland police said man was 'driving erratically'
A man in Portland, Oregon, was arrested after he allegedly used a stolen forklift to chase people in the downtown area.
The Portland Police Bureau said in a tweet on Tuesday that officials received a 911 call regarding the individual.
Officials said he was using the stolen forklift to drive "erratically and chasing pedestrians."
Police found the man driving the wrong way on a street in Portland and arrested him.
"Good work by Central Precinct Officers today responding to a 911 call about a subject driving a stolen forklift thru downtown," police said in a tweet. "The subject was driving erratically and chasing pedestrians. Officers spotted him driving the wrong way on SW Harvey Milk/SW 4th Ave and arrested him."