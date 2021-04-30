Portland cops, FBI investigate video of masked anarchist who issued threat to Wheeler: report

The Portland Police Department said it has been in contact with the FBI over a menacing video that included a masked individual with an altered voice issuing a threat against the city's mayor Ted Wheeler.

The Oregonian reported that the two-minute video appeared on Twitter earlier this week and the individual claims to be part of the city’s anti-fascist community.

"Blood is already on your hands, Ted," the person said. "The next time, it may just be your own."

The paper reported that the video emerged shortly after Wheeler signaled that he would take a tougher stance against those who want to destroy parts of the city in the name of protest. He vowed to "unmask" those who take up arson or vandalism and said it was time to "hurt them a little bit," according to the New York Times.

He asked the public to come forward with any information on members of the anarchist group.

"The city is beginning to recover, but self-described anarchists who engage in regular criminal destruction don’t want things to open up, to recover," Wheeler said. "They want to prevent us from doing the work of making a better Portland for everyone. They want to burn, they want to bash."

The Oregonian reported that the individual in the video vowed that the unrest would continue in the city until Wheeler steps down.

"We are not just challenging the idea of having Ted as a mayor. We are challenging the idea of having mayors at all. We want abolition. Abolition is absolute," the individual in the video said, according to the Post Millennial.

Fox News' Thomas Barrabi contributed to this report