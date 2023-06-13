Expand / Collapse search
Maine
Published

Portland City Council approves contract for shelter for asylum seekers

ME shelter is expected to serve an average of 180 people per night

Associated Press
The City Council in Maine's largest city approved a contract to provide services at a new homeless shelter that would serve asylum seekers.

Portland has dealt with a surge of asylum seekers in recent months. The city repurposed a basketball arena to serve as a temporary shelter for the immigrants.

The council approved a contract with a private developer Monday to own and manage the new shelter, which is located farther from downtown than the arena. The Maine Immigrants Rights Coalition will also assist in providing services.

Signs on door of former homeless shelter

Signs in three languages are shown on the door of the former Oxford Street Shelter on March 29, 2023, after it was announced that the shelter was closed. The Portland City Council approved a contract to provide services at a new homeless shelter for asylum seekers. (Gregory Rec/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images)

The city is expected to provide services at the new shelter for the first 18 months.

The contract states the center will serve an average of 180 people per night and services "will be designed specifically around the needs of asylum seekers and further individualized to include housing navigation, case management, life skills, and immigration services."