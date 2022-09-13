Portland-area mayor's home targeted by arson suspect who allegedly set fire by garage, fled scene

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Authorities are investigating an arson case reported at the home of the mayor of a Portland suburb.

The incident happened in Vancouver, Washington, a city of nearly 191,000 people just nine miles north of Portland city center.

Local outlets, including The Columbian and KGW, confirmed that the incident happened at Vancouver Mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle’s home Monday evening while she was away at a City Council meeting.

It reportedly was the mayor’s husband, Terry Ogle, who confronted the suspect.

In a brief press release, Vancouver police said officers responded at approximately 9:37 p.m. on Monday to the report of arson in progress at an area residence.

"The homeowner confronted an individual who was setting a fire near the garage of the home and the suspect fled on foot," police said. "The homeowner was able to extinguish the fire. Vancouver Police set up containment and conducted a K9 track. The suspect was not located."

Vancouver Police Department arson investigators and the Vancouver Fire Marshal’s Office are continuing the investigation. No further information was immediately released.

Fox News Digital reached out to McEnerny-Ogle’s office and Vancouver police early Tuesday morning, seeking more information on a potential motive and whether investigators believe the mayor’s home was targeted because of her political office.