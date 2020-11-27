‘Porch pirate’ in Amazon driver garb steals packages from Virginia stoop

A Virginia “porch pirate” dressed as an Amazon delivery driver swiped three packages from a front stoop this week.

The thief struck just before 11 a.m. Tuesday on Cary Street Road in Richmond, dropping off a package before grabbing three unattended boxes, according to Ring camera video obtained by WRIC-TV.

Then the person, with an arrow on the shoulder area, similar to those seen on Amazon delivery vans, walked off to an awaiting blue four-door sedan, the video shows.

They then appeared to place the boxes on a back seat before sitting in the front passenger seat.

But no Amazon van was in sight.

The actual Amazon delivery driver dropped off the homeowner’s packages around 6 p.m. Monday, according to the report.

The package that the thief left behind was addressed to another Richmond home — indicating that the pirate was probably discarding packages they didn’t want after stealing them from elsewhere, according to the homeowner, who did not want to be identified.

“Obviously it’s a shame. I’m sure it’s happened more and more often,” local resident Andrew Breton told the local TV station, “I’m sorry to hear that it’s happened to other people. I also can imagine there’s a lot of people in more desperate straits than usual, just given the state of the economy these days. So I’m also not surprised that people might be resorting to stealing packages.”