Political experts issue midterm predictions, Chris Pratt speaks out on LA mayoral race and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News' morning newsletter, Fox News First.

POLITICAL SHOWDOWN - Experts issue midterm election predictions as voters gear up to head to the polls tomorrow. Continue reading …

‘TOO MUCH TO LOSE’ - Hollywood megastar publicly supports more conservative choice in major race. Continue reading …

'DANGEROUS TIMES' - GOP candidate Kari Lake reacts after 'suspicious' substance mailed to campaign HQ, gives update on staffers. Continue reading …



TAKING FLIGHT - Elon Musk's top Twitter moves this weekend. Continue reading …

‘I WAS A DEMOCRAT’ – Former Dem who once worked for a teachers' union explains why she's voting Republican in the midterms. Continue reading …

POLITICS

DIRTY DARK MONEY - Biden's EPA has coordinated with left-wing eco groups with radical ties. Continue reading …

SOUNDING OFF - Voters are split on Masters vs. Kelly days before the midterm election. Continue reading …



TIGHT UNTIL THE END - Battleground poll shows key Senate showdown is down to the margin of error. Continue reading …

‘MASSIVE WARNING SIGN’ - GOP could win key Florida county for the first time in two decades. Continue reading …

MEDIA

LATE-NIGHT BOOST - Stephen Colbert hosts dozens of Democrats on his show ahead of midterms. Continue reading …



THANKS FOR LESS - CNN host jokes Americans will have to eat smaller portions this Thanksgiving due to inflation. Continue reading …

'DAMNING OPPO' - Washington Post piece mocked for noting DeSantis wed at Disney before criticizing company. Continue reading …

‘WE DON’T FEEL SAFE’ - MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle clashes with Gov. Kathy Hochul over crime in New York. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

TREY GOWDY - If Republicans win the House but not the Senate, that's the end of the Biden legislative agenda. Continue reading …



MARK LEVIN – Fox News host warns midterms are a choice between 'liberty and tyranny' in final message before Election Day. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

'FUR'EVER HOME - Dog goes viral after video shows it being overlooked at adoption event. Continue reading …

TERRIFYING ‘TREND’ - FBI warns about criminals using rideshares to abduct kids. Continue reading …

FEELING THE PAIN - New study reveals women's top financial concern. Continue reading …

BUDDING ROMANCE - Cher adds young new beau to long list of Hollywood lovers. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

THE LAST WORD

"What does the Democrat Party stand for?… This is a party that's never embraced Americanism. It's a party that's always used racism, used racism for most of its existence against Black people and other minorities."

- MARK LEVIN

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning!