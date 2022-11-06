Levin warns midterms are a choice between 'liberty and tyranny' in final message before Election Day

"Life, Liberty, & Levin" host Mark Levin outlined the choices being presented to the American people in Tuesday's midterm elections in a final message to voters on his show over the weekend.

Tearing into the Democrats' policies and rhetoric in the run-up to Election Day, Levin told viewers that he has never seen a president demean half of the country the way President Biden and his predecessor have with divisive and offensive rhetoric that seeks to demonize Americans.

"What does the Democrat Party stand for?… This is a party that's never embraced Americanism. It's a party that's always used racism, used racism for most of its existence against Black people and other minorities. And today it has a strange sort of anti-White racism that you hear on TV and so forth. Joe Biden is the head of the Democrat Party. He speaks for the Democrat Party, and he says things to America and about Americans that no president has ever said, ever, even in the middle of a Civil War, even in the middle of World War Two. Joe Biden gives speeches in which he trashes the American people, just like Hillary Clinton does, just like Barack Obama does. That threesome deplorables, white supremacist insurrectionists, threats to democracy, racists, semi-fascists. This is new in American history," the Fox News weekend host said.

"We're not used to hearing so-called leaders talk about the American people this way or half the American people this way," he added.

Levin said Democrats have made it clear that they "despise" those who vote against them.

"This is what we're confronting in this election, ladies and gentlemen," he asserted. "Joe Biden's language, his attacks on the American people. Lincoln, John Kennedy, Ronald Reagan, Donald Trump. They never spoke about the American people this way. They spoke to the American people, praised the American people, thanked the American people, but they despise us. The modern Democrat Party despises we the people. They don't want to represent us. They want to rule over us. And that's exactly what they're trying to do."

Levin said the Democratic Senate nominees are the most "radical hate America anti prosperity group of candidates in American history."

"They're not only economic illiterates, they are ideological fools," he told viewers. "And they're going to keep pressing their agenda. Now, you folks are going to have less heating oil this winter. Maybe you don't know it yet, but you will. You can thank the Democrat Party. The Democrat Party is at war with oil. So they trash the oil companies. They trash the food companies. They trash the farmers. But it's the Democrat Party, big Democrat that is destroying America and the livelihood for average Americans in this country. And if they get their way, they're going to double, triple, quadruple down to a point that we can never return, no matter what future election show.

"This is a great country, despite what Obama, Hillary Clinton and Biden and the Democrat Party say about us," he continued. "That's what this election is about. Liberty or tyranny. I say liberty. For God's sakes, make sure you vote on Tuesday if you haven't already voted. And make sure you take people with you and contact them. You're the Thomas Paine. Do not rely on party figures or somebody in Washington, DC. It's up to each one of you."