Arizona Senate race: Voters are split on Masters vs. Kelly days before the midterm election

Ahead of midterm elections, Arizonans share reasoning behind voting decisions

Megan Myers
By Megan Myers | Fox News
Arizona Senate race: Voters are split on Masters vs. Kelly ahead of midterm

Arizonans in several cities shared which candidate they were supporting in the Senate race ahead of midterm elections: Sen. Mark Kelly or Blake Masters.

TUCSON, Ariz. – Arizonans had mixed views on whether they support Sen. Mark Kelly or Blake Masters for Senate as the heated race closes in on Tuesday's midterm election.

"I just think Mark Kelly is a little more moderate and he will hear more people," one voter from Tucson said. "I don’t think Blake Masters hears anybody but people who agree with him." 

But Macie, from Yuma, told Fox News she’s voting Republican for Senate in Arizona

"I just truly think Blake Masters is gonna be the one to hold our hand and take us where we need to be in Arizona," Macie said. 

Sen. Mark Kelly and Blake Masters remain in a tight race ahead of the midterm elections. 

Sen. Mark Kelly and Blake Masters remain in a tight race ahead of the midterm elections.  (Dimitrios Kambouris/Brandon Bell)

Masters has closed in on Kelly in recent weeks, trailing the Democrat 45%-47%, according to a recent Fox News poll.

"I don't like some of the things coming out of Blake Master's mouth," Mike, of Yuma, said. 

Macie, from Yuma, says Blake Masters has her vote in the midterm elections. 

Macie, from Yuma, says Blake Masters has her vote in the midterm elections.  (Megan Myers/Fox News)

But Ray, also from Yuma, said Arizona's elected Democrats have failed in office and feels it's a time for a change. 

"We gotta get the chance for Republicans to get in there and see what they can do," Ray said. 

Ramiro Vargas contributed to the accompanying video.

Megan Myers is an associate producer/writer with Fox News Digital Originals. 

