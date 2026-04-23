Police at University of California, Berkeley investigate 2 dead men found on campus

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Authorities are investigating two deaths on the University of California, Berkeley campus that were discovered within a 24-hour span: student who fell from a dorm building and a man found dead near a busy campus plaza.

The latest incident unfolded around noon Wednesday, when university staff discovered a man’s body in bushes outside Sproul Hall, near the heavily trafficked Sproul Plaza, the Berkeley Scanner first reported.

UC Berkeley police said the man does not appear to be affiliated with the university. His identity has not been released.

Just hours earlier, emergency crews responded to a separate call Tuesday evening at the Unit 3 residence hall complex, where a 21-year-old student died after falling from a building.

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The Alameda County Coroner later identified the student as William Yi Lu, a junior majoring in theater and performance studies, the Scanner reported.

Campus police said they do not suspect foul play in either case, and investigators have not indicated the two incidents are connected.

The Alameda County Medical Examiner will determine the causes of both deaths.

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UC Berkeley and the UC Berkeley Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment about the two deaths.

University officials said there is no known threat to the community, but acknowledged the back-to-back incidents have shaken the campus.

"We are saddened by this tragic news," university spokesman Adam Ratliff told told the outlet.

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The university added that counseling services are available for those impacted.

The investigations remain ongoing.