Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

California

Police at University of California, Berkeley investigate 2 dead men found on campus

Campus police say they do not suspect foul play in either case and the incidents do not appear connected

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 23 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 23

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Authorities are investigating two deaths on the University of California, Berkeley campus that were discovered within a 24-hour span: student who fell from a dorm building and a man found dead near a busy campus plaza.

The latest incident unfolded around noon Wednesday, when university staff discovered a man’s body in bushes outside Sproul Hall, near the heavily trafficked Sproul Plaza, the Berkeley Scanner first reported.

UC Berkeley police said the man does not appear to be affiliated with the university. His identity has not been released.

Just hours earlier, emergency crews responded to a separate call Tuesday evening at the Unit 3 residence hall complex, where a 21-year-old student died after falling from a building.

NEIGHBORS OF SLAIN MIT PROFESSOR STUNNED BY KILLING

Sproul Plaza at UC Berkeley with people walking and sitting outdoors.

Sproul Plaza at UC Berkeley in Berkeley, Calif., on March 31, 2018. (Paul Chinn/The San Francisco Chronicle/Getty Images)

The Alameda County Coroner later identified the student as William Yi Lu, a junior majoring in theater and performance studies, the Scanner reported.

Campus police said they do not suspect foul play in either case, and investigators have not indicated the two incidents are connected.

A drone captures an aerial view of the UC Berkeley campus in Berkeley, California.

A drone captures an aerial view of the UC Berkeley campus in Berkeley, California, on May 2, 2024. (Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times)

The Alameda County Medical Examiner will determine the causes of both deaths.

MASKED GUNMAN KILLS LOYOLA CHICAGO COLLEGE STUDENT IN SHOOTING NEAR CAMPUS; POLICE HUNT FOR SUSPECT

UC Berkeley and the UC Berkeley Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment about the two deaths.

University officials said there is no known threat to the community, but acknowledged the back-to-back incidents have shaken the campus.

"We are saddened by this tragic news," university spokesman Adam Ratliff told told the outlet.

Students walking through Sather Gate at UC Berkeley campus in Berkeley, Calif.

Students walk through Sather Gate, the iconic entrance to the University of California, Berkeley campus in Berkeley, Calif., on Oct. 9, 2018. (Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The university added that counseling services are available for those impacted.

The investigations remain ongoing.
Close modal

Continue