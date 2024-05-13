Columbia University student in handcuffs rips up diploma on commencement stage in act of protest

A Columbia University student wearing zip-tie handcuffs tore up her diploma on stage Sunday as an act of defiance following recent concerns about anti-Israel demonstrations on campus.

In a livestream video of Columbia's School of Social Work commencement ceremony, a female graduate marched on stage with her arms above her head and wrists bound together by a plastic zip-tie.

She also wore a keffiyeh, a traditional Arab garment, that was laid across her shoulders on top of her light blue graduation robe.

After being handed her diploma, the graduate turned to the audience and ripped it into several pieces. The zip-ties she wore made the process more difficult than anticipated and she eventually threw the tattered paper over her head onto the floor.

She then removed her graduation cap and showed the crowd its underside. A message was taped inside the headwear but the camera could not discern it.

Many other students in the program coordinated together, wearing various Arabic garments under and on top of their robes and zip-ties to resemble Palestinian war prisoners.

One graduate had the name of Hamas leader Mazen Jamal Al-Natsheh written across the top of her cap.

Two other graduates received applause when they showed off a handmade "Free Palestine" sign.

"Thousands of Columbia graduates and their families have already celebrated at Class Day ceremonies that started on Friday and concluded successfully with virtually no disruption," a Columbia spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

"We join in the excitement of the remaining graduates who will celebrate their incredible achievements at their own Class Days and graduation events the rest of this week and as they start their next chapter," the spokesperson added.

Columbia University announced last Monday it canceled the main commencement ceremony on campus, stemming from violent anti-Israel riots, in exchange for a series of smaller events.

"Holding a large commencement ceremony on our campus presented security concerns that unfortunately proved insurmountable," Columbia spokesperson Ben Chang said last week. "Like our students, we are deeply disappointed with the outcome."

A university official told Fox News that security concerns in the wake of recent anti-Israel protests on campus was one of the main reasons for deciding to cancel the larger event. Columbia University has been rocked by a wave of antisemitic protests that have resulted in more than 100 arrests.

