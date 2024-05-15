Expand / Collapse search
New York City

NYU students walk out of commencement, demand university divest from Israel

Students chanted 'We will free Palestine' outside commencement at Yankee Stadium

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
NYU graduates chant 'Free Palestine!' outside commencement ceremony

NYU graduates chant 'Free Palestine!' outside commencement ceremony

Fox News' CB Cotton reports live from the demonstration as student protesters demand NYU divest from Israel.

A group of New York University student protesters walked out of their commencement on Wednesday and demanded that university leaders divest from Israel.

As NYU held its commencement at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, a small group of students in their graduation gowns chanted, "We will free Palestine."

Some protesters had their hands painted red, while others held the Palestinian flag.

The group walked out of the ceremony as it was ongoing and demanded university leaders divest and sever ties with Israel.

COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY STUDENT IN HANDCUFFS RIPS UP DIPLOMA ON COMMENCEMENT STAGE IN ACT OF PROTEST

Palestinian supporters outside Yankee Stadium

A few dozen New York University graduates and other supporters of the Palestinian cause rallied outside Yankee Stadium during the NYU commencement ceremony in New York on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

The group NYU Faculty and Staff for Justice in Palestine called the commencement a "distraction" in a social media post.

The demonstration comes as other student protesters disrupted commencement ceremonies at universities across the U.S.

woman waving a Palestinian flag

A woman waving a Palestinian flag is escorted out of the New York University commencement ceremony at Yankee Stadium in New York on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

At the commencement ceremony for Columbia University's School of Social Work, a student walked across the stage while wearing zip-tie handcuffs and tore up her diploma in an act of defiance.

New York University graduates wearing keffiyahs leaving seats

New York University graduates wearing keffiyahs leave their seats as NYU president Linda Mills starts to speak during a commencement ceremony at Yankee Stadium in New York on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Columbia announced last week that it was canceling its university-wide commencement in favor of smaller events over security concerns stemming from anti-Israel protests.

COLUMBIA PRESIDENT ‘SORRY’ FOR CANCELED COMMENCEMENT AMID ANTI-ISRAEL PROTESTS, NOW FACES ‘HARD QUESTIONS’

At Duke University in North Carolina, a group of students carrying the Palestinian flag and chanting "free Palestine" walked out on comedian Jerry Seinfeld as he took to the stage to deliver the commencement address on Sunday.

Seinfeld was met with cheers and chants of "Jerry! Jerry!" that drowned out the protesters.