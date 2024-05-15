NYU students walk out of commencement, demand university divest from Israel

A group of New York University student protesters walked out of their commencement on Wednesday and demanded that university leaders divest from Israel.

As NYU held its commencement at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, a small group of students in their graduation gowns chanted, "We will free Palestine."

Some protesters had their hands painted red, while others held the Palestinian flag.

The group walked out of the ceremony as it was ongoing and demanded university leaders divest and sever ties with Israel.

The group NYU Faculty and Staff for Justice in Palestine called the commencement a "distraction" in a social media post.

The demonstration comes as other student protesters disrupted commencement ceremonies at universities across the U.S.

At the commencement ceremony for Columbia University's School of Social Work, a student walked across the stage while wearing zip-tie handcuffs and tore up her diploma in an act of defiance.

Columbia announced last week that it was canceling its university-wide commencement in favor of smaller events over security concerns stemming from anti-Israel protests.

At Duke University in North Carolina, a group of students carrying the Palestinian flag and chanting "free Palestine" walked out on comedian Jerry Seinfeld as he took to the stage to deliver the commencement address on Sunday.

Seinfeld was met with cheers and chants of "Jerry! Jerry!" that drowned out the protesters.