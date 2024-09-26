Police say woman with 2 children arrested at Disneyland after not paying for tickets is a repeat offender

A California woman who was arrested during a visit to Disneyland previously attempted to enter the park with her children without paying for admission at least four times in a two-month period, police said.

Video footage posted circulating on social media shows Jessenia Diaz, 26, being led away from the California Adventure theme park in handcuffs Tuesday as her two young children were seen crying and pleading for help from bystanders.

Two other officers were seen following behind, one pushing a stroller.

Diaz, who was wearing Minnie Mouse ears, allegedly screamed profanities at Anaheim police officers when she refused to provide her identification, authorities said.

"She came in on a valid pass and brought her two kids," Anaheim police Sgt. Matt Sutter told Fox News Digital. "When security tried to question her about her kids' age, she just kept walking and didn't stop. They caught up with her later inside the park."

Disneyland grants free admission to children under the age of 3 when accompanied by a paying adult. Valid theme park admission and reservation for the same park on the same date are required for guests who are age 3 and older, according to the Disneyland website.

Diaz, a resident of the Los Angeles suburb of Torrance, tried to enter the park without paying for tickets, something she had done before, Disneyland officials told Fox News Digital. When confronted by park security and police, she became uncooperative, they said.

She was "uncooperative to say the least," said Sutter.

"What Disney will do, they'll work with you. They'll try to come up with a solution," he added. "They want their guests to stay in the park and enjoy their day. But she wasn't having any of that."

"If she had cooperated, had behaved better, she would have never gotten arrested," he added.

During the arrest, Diaz appeared to shout, "You're f***ing hurting me" as onlookers near the Jumpin' Jellyfish ride in Paradise Gardens watched the scene unfold.

She has entered the park four times in the past two months without paying the full admission, Sutter said.

"This was the first time she got caught," he said. "She'll disappear into the park with her kids and they can't find her."

Diaz was released later that day with a citation.

