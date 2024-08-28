California locals concerned about new Disney development: 'Chaos' in the neighborhood

A new Disney living community is stirring concerns about pollution, over-crowding and general annoyance among the local California population.

In 2022, Disney announced a series of residential communities called Storyliving to bring a Disney experience into residents’ everyday lives. The company began construction on the first community in Rancho Mirage, a desert city in the Coachella Valley.

While the project, dubbed "Cotino," is making headway, some locals have begun seeing issues with the reality of living next to Disney properties.

"Rancho Mirage is quiet, peaceful and friendly," Mark Wolpa told the Los Angeles Times Wednesday. "But Cotino’s bringing pollution, commotion and chaos to an area that didn’t want it."

Wolpa took issue with the company’s plans to build a 24-acre lagoon in an area prone to droughts.

"We had tight restrictions on water usage at the time. Everyone was ripping out their yard and replacing it with artificial grass. And meanwhile, I started seeing signs for a massive lagoon," Wolpa said.

"It’s still a desert, and water is still a precious resource," he said. "To think about having a lagoon here just feels wasteful."

Another local, Bill Miller, told the LA Times he was saddened by the loss of natural land, which would displace wildlife in the area.

"Critters are being pushed out. Birds, bees, butterflies, rabbits, lizards, roadrunners — none of these are considered when the landscaping goes in," Miller said.

Cotino will add nearly 2000 new homes to the area with the first 300 currently being developed. Properties are already available for purchase with the first residents expected to move into the community in 2025.

Though the investment is sure to bring in more money to the city, other locals were wondering what else it would bring.

"Rancho Mirage is already one of the richest cities in Southern California, and this will only add to its wealth," Indio resident Jim Thomas said to the LA Times. "But where will the workers live? The housekeepers, landscapers, bartenders and hospitality employees?"

However, some were more cautiously optimistic about the community.

"It’s Disney, so we know it’s going to be done well," Rancho Mirage resident Katherine Holt said. "But will it be a part of the community, or take over the community?"

"It all feels very Disney," real estate agent Katie Dorr said. "There’s extreme attention to detail, colors and artistry."

Disney has said that additional locations throughout the country are also being considered for future Storyliving communities. In 2023, Disney confirmed a deal for another community, Asteria, in North Carolina.

