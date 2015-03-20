Police revise account of shootout with couple who killed cops; man shot by police, not wife

Las Vegas police are correcting earlier accounts of the dying moments of a couple who killed two patrol officers in a pizza shop and an armed man who tried to stop them in a Wal-Mart store.

Assistant Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill said Wednesday that Amanda Miller didn't shoot her husband, Jerad Miller, when they were cornered in the Wal-Mart.

McMahill says Jerad Miller was fatally wounded by Las Vegas police officers as they closed in.

Department officials released dramatic store security video of the last seconds before Amanda and Jerad Miller died.

It includes a security officer's narration of her appearing to shoot him and then herself.

The deaths have been ruled a murder and a suicide.