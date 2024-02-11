Police responding to reported shooting at Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church in Houston

Texas authorities say they are responding to reports of a shooting at Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church in Houston.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez announced that there were "possible shots fired at/or around Lakewood Church" on Sunday afternoon.

"We have @HCSOTexas deputies that work an extra-job there," Gonzalez said on X. "Info still preliminary. Site falls within @houstonpolice area."

Less than an hour later, Texas police confirmed that the scene was Lakewood Church.

"The active scene is at Lakewood Church on the SW Fwy service road. Traffic is very heavy near and on the service road," Houston Police Department wrote on X.

"Please avoid the area and use alternate routes. We have PIOs en route to the scene and will provide any and all updates here."

Lakewood Church confirmed on X that there was a shooting and asked that users "pray for Lakewood and our community."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Harris County Sheriff's Office and the Houston Police Department for comment.

This story is developing, check back with us for updates.