Police responding to reported shooting at Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church in Houston

Lakewood Church is famous for its senior pastor Joel Osteen

Andrea Vacchiano By Andrea Vacchiano Fox News
Published
Police responding to reported shooting at Joel Osteen's Houston megachurch Video

Police responding to reported shooting at Joel Osteen's Houston megachurch

Harris County Sheriff's Office and Houston Police Department are responding to an possible shooting scene at Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church in Houston.

Texas authorities say they are responding to reports of a shooting at Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church in Houston.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez announced that there were "possible shots fired at/or around Lakewood Church" on Sunday afternoon.

"We have @HCSOTexas deputies that work an extra-job there," Gonzalez said on X. "Info still preliminary. Site falls within @houstonpolice area."

Less than an hour later, Texas police confirmed that the scene was Lakewood Church.

Lakewood Church surrounded by police

Texas authorities are investigating an active shooting at Lakewood Church. (KRIV)

"The active scene is at Lakewood Church on the SW Fwy service road. Traffic is very heavy near and on the service road," Houston Police Department wrote on X.

"Please avoid the area and use alternate routes. We have PIOs en route to the scene and will provide any and all updates here."

Lakewood church exteriors

A long line of cars forms outside of Lakewood Church waiting for the opportunity to donate to the victims of the Tropical Storm Harvey, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, in Houston. (Photo by Marie D. De Jesus/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

Lakewood Church confirmed on X that there was a shooting and asked that users "pray for Lakewood and our community."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Harris County Sheriff's Office and the Houston Police Department for comment.

Lakewood Church in Houston prepares to receive victims of Tropical Storm Harvey, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, in Houston. Volunteers are helping receiving donations from people driving by dropping first need items. (Photo by Marie D. De Jesus/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

This story is developing, check back with us for updates.

Andrea Vacchiano is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. You can follow her on X at @andrea_vacch or send story tips to andrea.vacchiano@fox.com.