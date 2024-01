Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Police in Illinois have arrested the girlfriend of Romeo Nance, the shooter accused of killing 7 family members in a series of homicides at two homes last weekend before taking his own life earlier this week in Texas.

The Joliet Police Department says 21-year-old Kyleigh Cleveland-Singleton is now being held at the Will County Adult Detention Facility on a charge of Obstructing Justice.

"Upon locating Cleveland-Singleton, she voluntarily agreed to be transported to the Joliet Police Department for questioning in reference to the homicides," police said in a Facebook post. "Following questioning of Cleveland-Singleton, Detectives believed that she made statements in order to prevent the apprehension of the suspect and obstruct this investigation."

Nance ultimately was found by U.S. Marshals near Natalia, Texas, at about 8:30 p.m. Monday and shot and killed himself with a handgun following a confrontation with law enforcement there, according to police.

Investigators say seven of Nance’s family members were killed in two homes on West Acres Road in the Chicago suburb on Sunday.

They were identified as Nance’s mother Tameka Nance, 47, his aunt Christine Esters, 38, his uncle William Esters II, 35, his brother Joshua Nance, 31, sister Alexandria Nance, 20, and 16 and 14-year-old sisters.

"During this investigation, Detectives quickly identified 23-year-old Romeo Nance as a suspect in the homicides on West Acres Road and it was believed that he was also involved in a fatal shooting being investigated by the Will County Sheriff’s Office as well as a non-fatal shooting in Joliet," the Joliet Police Department also said.

Authorities say Cleveland-Singleton was the mother of Nance’s 3-year-old son.

The motive for the shootings remains unclear.

"We can’t get inside his head," Joliet Police Chief Bill Evans told reporters Tuesday, according to The Associated Press. "We just don’t have any clue as to why he did what he did."

Police say "This investigation remains active and ongoing as Evidence Technicians continue to process a large amount of evidence."