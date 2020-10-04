Police officer killed in Myrtle Beach shooting that wounded another officer

A South Carolina officer has been killed and another wounded after responding to a domestic call and exchanging gunfire with an individual, authorities said Sunday.

The shooting took place Saturday night in the summer resort city of Myrtle Beach.

The death of Officer Jacob Hancher was announced by the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

"Today we are mourning the loss of one of our officers, PFC Jacob Hancher was killed in the line of duty while responding to a call for service,” Police Chief Amy Prock said.

The wounded officer was treated at a hospital and was expected to survive.

NYPD ANNOUNCES ARREST IN QUEENS MOM'S KILLING BY STRAY BULLET

“Following the exchange of gunfire, the suspect was discovered deceased. No other injures were reported,” South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division said Sunday in a news release.

DALLAS POLICE DEPARTMENT HEADQUARTERS VANDALIZED WITH RED HANDPRINTS

Hancher had been a member of the Myrtle Beach Police Department for five years.

“He was a dedicated public servant who upheld his oath to protect this community and made the ultimate sacrifice,” Prock said. “Please keep Jacob, his family and his fellow officers in your prayers.”

Hancher was a parishioner at St. James Roman Catholic Church in Conway, S.C. The church paid tribute to Hancher in a Facebook post that said he went to Honduras in 2017 on a mission trip with other members of the parish.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“For those who were able to serve along side him, they learned of his kindness and selfless service,” the church said.