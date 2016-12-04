Police: Mutilated body of man, 68, found in NYC apartment

Police say a 68-year-old man has been found dead with his penis severed in a New York City bathroom and that a 32-year-old homeless man has been arrested in connection with his death.

Officers found the victim after responding to a call about a man who'd been assaulted in an apartment in the Bronx. It happened around 8:15 p.m. Saturday.

The man was found on his side inside the tub. Emergency medical workers pronounced him dead at the scene. Authorities have not released his name.

Police say the 32-year-old identified as Jerry Pagan was arrested and faces a murder charge.

No further information was available.