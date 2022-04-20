Boston woman attacked for being 'white with braids' sparks hate crime investigation, police say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Boston Police are investigating the possibility that an assault on a woman was racially motivated.

A 911 caller told Boston police Monday that a group of over 10 girls were attacking two woman at a downtown intersection, with one of the victims telling arriving officers that the group called her "white [expletive] with braids" before attacking her, according to reporting from the Boston Globe.

Officers arrived to find the woman "in distress and highly animated" with what appeared to be a large bump above her eye. A witness provided cellphone video of the attack, which appeared to show five teenagers kicking and punching the woman.

The woman told officers that she attempted to tell the group that she identified as Hispanic before trying to get away, but one of the assailants pulled her by the hair while others joined in to punch and kick her.

Police then found the attackers nearby but were subjected to numerous assaults while attempting to apprehend the assailants.

One male suspect spit on an officer and began to "violently kick" the doors of the police car, while another female suspect tried to free two of the attackers from a police car and assaulted the intervening officer with punches to the face while shouting, What you wanna do? What you wanna do?"

Another officer was kicked in the shin while another had their hair ripped out of a bun by one of the suspects. One of the suspects also spit in an arresting officer's face, police said.

The victim was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital for treatment, while police say the case has been forwarded to the department's Civil Rights Unit to investigate racial motives.

The Boston Police Department did not immediately respond to a Fox News request for comment.