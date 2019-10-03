Expand / Collapse search
Police in Texas hold baby shower for newborn boy discarded near dumpster

By Frank Miles | Fox News
A police department in Texas has given a newborn boy the love he needs.

Arlington police, along with the medical staff at Medical City Arlington, held a baby shower for Jason, who FOX 4 News reported was found abandoned near a dumpster last month.

The little boy was found inside a suitcase next to a trash compactor at an apartment complex.

Authorities are still looking for his mother, and the boy will be placed in foster care after being released from the hospital.

Arlington Police Chief Will Johnson shared a happy ending to the story on Twitter: “I love my team. Today @ArlingtonPD officers held a baby shower for baby Jason, the newborn recused after being placed in a trash dumpster. Jason is doing great physically thanks to the awesome care he is receiving at @MedCArlington Some of Jason’s medical team joined the party!”

