Police hunt armed suspect after housekeeper bound, attacked in luxury mansion heist: report

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Massachusetts authorities are searching for an armed suspect accused of robbing a $20 million mansion and tying up a housekeeper in an elaborate heist.

The incident unfolded around 8:50 a.m. on Saturday, after a neighbor called 911 to report a home invasion at the 27,000-square-foot estate in Beverly, according to WCVB.

Investigators said the suspect attacked and tied up the housekeeper, who was the only person home at the time, before making off with several items, the outlet reported.

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"What they did to my housekeeper was just horrendous," homeowner Thomas Swan III told WCVB.

"She was held at gunpoint, sometimes dragged by her hair, ultimately tied up and left in the garage. She’s really, really special, but truly traumatized by this, truly traumatized."

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The housekeeper managed to escape after the robber left and fled to a nearby neighbor’s home for help, the Beverley Police Department said.

She was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and later released.

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The robber fled the scene in a Porsche stolen from the home, which was ultimately located by police several miles away in Lynn, WCVB reported.

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While the homeowner did not reveal exactly what items were stolen, he reportedly added the robber appeared to be familiar with the property and targeted specific items.

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"They knew what they were after," Swan told the outlet. "They were looking for what they stole were some very specific and valuable things."

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"I'm confident we’ll see justice, but we’re all very shaken up," he added.

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The incident remains under investigation, and authorities have not yet released a description of the suspect.

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The Beverly Police Department and Massachusetts State Police did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.