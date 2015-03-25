Police: Gunshot reported at central Pa. college campus was actually newspaper hitting sidewalk

Police in Pennsylvania say a student's report of a gunshot being fired was instead the sound of a newspaper hitting the sidewalk.

Gettysburg police Chief Joseph Dougherty says a Gettysburg College student had reported that someone in a white sedan fired a shot early Saturday morning. But Dougherty says police investigated and determined the sound came from a newspaper delivery driver throwing a paper from her vehicle.

After the report, the college alerted students and employees via text messages, voicemails and emails. A college spokeswoman says an all-clear message was sent around 8:30 a.m.