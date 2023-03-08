Police chief's solution to lower city's homicide rate, brawl breaks out on flight and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

‘PROBLEM’ SOLVER - DC police chief offers simple solution to get homicide rates down. Continue reading …



FLYING FISTS - Wild brawl breaks out on flight after man's wife allegedly gets bumped: 'Die for my family.' Continue reading …



‘NEVER ASKED TO TESTIFY’ - Tucker Carlson talks with key Capitol Police officer ignored by Jan. 6 panel. Continue reading …



‘WANNA SEE SOMETHING?’ - Lunch lady allegedly sexually assaulted student, sent nude images for months. Continue reading …



LIVING LEGACY - Woman with 230 great-great-grandkids meets great-great-great-grandkid. Continue reading …

POLITICS

‘ABSURD’ NOMINATION - Senate will vote on the nomination of former Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti. Continue reading …

DELAYED DEPOSITIONS - Healthcare organizations stonewall on giving depositions explaining policies treating gender dysphoria. Continue reading …



‘SYSTEMIC BREAKDOWN'- First House hearing on Biden admin's Afghanistan withdrawal will dissect 'stunning failure' of leadership. Continue reading …

‘RAISED CONCERN’ - Texas state senator speaks on her bill banning certain Chinese land ownership near facilities of national security. Continue reading …

MEDIA

‘GOD CALLED ME’ - Man who fled North Korea for America returns to feed starving citizens. Continue reading …



CREDIBILITY CRISIS - Late-night hosts obeyed media playbook to reject lab leak theory. Continue reading …

'I DON'T SUPPORT' - DeSantis shoots down media claims he supports 'blogger bill.' Continue reading …

‘LIFE IMITATES ART’ - BBC refuses woke calls to cancel JK Rowling, will address transgender anger in new season of crime drama. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

JESSE WATTERS - The Gulf cartel owns the Mexican government. Continue reading …



TUCKER CARLSON - How Capitol Police were unprepared for Jan. 6. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY - The January 6 Committee played politics and ignored intelligence failures. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM - Sabotage and Smear. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

DISMANTLING DEI - Iowa bill pushes to halt ‘woke agenda’ in the state’s colleges, eliminate DEI spending, lawmaker says. Continue reading …



ROYAL HEADACHE - King Charles offers Meghan, Harry ‘lifeline' following eviction 'blowback.' Continue reading …

PARAMOUNT IMPORTANCE - Mystery of plane's disappearance lingers nearly 10 years later, families seek closure. Continue reading …

REP. MICHAEL WALTZ - John Kerry is the Neville Chamberlain of climate change. Continue reading …



WHEN PIGS FLY: See a mother pig in the Philippines toss her baby into neighboring pen after he annoys her. See video …

VIDEOS

WATCH: Former NBA player Andrew Bogut on children transitioning: Can't we let kids be kids? See video …



WATCH: Sen. Warren backs changing the Massachusetts flag after group claims it’s racist. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"After looking at thousands of hours of [Jan. 6] footage, we came to the conclusion that many others have reached, which is the Capitol Police were not prepared for what happened."

- TUCKER CARLSON

