Pennsylvania
Published

Police charge suspects, 19 and 16, with shooting outside church funeral service; find gun in river

Shawn Davis, 19, and 16-year-old charged in connection with shooting in Brighton Heights neighborhood

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Two suspects, ages 19 and 16, have been charged in a shooting that injured six people outside a church funeral service in Pittsburgh, and investigators recovered the suspected firearm used after it was believed to have been thrown off a bridge, authorities said.

Shawn Davis, 19, of McKees Rocks, and a 16-year-old from Pittsburgh were both charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and weapons counts in connection with Friday’s noontime shooting outside Destiny of Faith Church in the Brighton Heights neighborhood, Pittsburgh Public Safety officials said.

The alleged gun used in the shooting was located by a river rescue team working off the McKees Rocks Bridge on Sunday morning. The firearm, which had been reported stolen in Shaler Township, still had a bullet in the chamber, authorities said.

Five people were shot during the incident, while a sixth person was injured while trying to escape. One shooting victim was in critical condition.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said six people were injured after shots erupted outside a funeral service in Pittsburgh. 

Pittsburgh Public Safety said six people were injured after shots erupted outside a funeral service in Pittsburgh.  (Pittsburgh Public Safety)

Two persons of interest were detained later Friday evening.

The funeral service was held for a man killed in a shooting earlier this month and was being live-streamed. The video showed several people screaming and ducking for cover. It was not clear if any shots went into the church.

Six people were injured during a shooting that took place outside a funeral service in Pittsburgh. 

Six people were injured during a shooting that took place outside a funeral service in Pittsburgh.  (Pittsburgh Public Safety)

Prosecutors said surveillance footage indicates two masked people carrying guns with extended magazines walking toward the church and one shooting at a man on the sidewalk.

The aftermath of a Pittsburgh funeral shooting is seen from above, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.

The aftermath of a Pittsburgh funeral shooting is seen from above, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. (KDKA)

Court documents do not allege a motive for the shooting, and authorities said it was not immediately clear whether it was related to the funeral.

The defendants are also charged with cruelty to an animal in an injury to a horse that had been pulling the casket and was apparently hit by a bullet fragment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.