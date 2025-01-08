Police arrest man after attempting to carry machete, 3 knives into US Capitol, hours before Trump arrives

The U.S. Capitol Police stopped and arrested a man on Wednesday who attempted to carry a machete into the Capitol Visitor Center (CVC) in Washington, D.C., hours before President-elect Trump was expected to meet with Senate Republicans on Capitol Hill.

The Capital Police said in a social media post that the incident happened just after 2 p.m., when officers working at a security screening at the CVC’s north doors spotted a machete in the man’s bag.

The X-ray machine was stopped as the bag went through, then police arrested the man before securing the machete.

Police added that three knives were also in the bag, along with the machete.

As a result, security screening on the north side of the CVC was stopped to allow for an investigation into the matter.

The man, who has not been identified, has been arrested and charged with multiple charges of carrying a dangerous weapon.

This is a developing story.