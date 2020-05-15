Arrest made in creepy home video that showed intruder lurking over sleeping girl

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Acting on a tip, Wichita police announced the arrest of a 14-year-old boy Thursday who allegedly entered a home and was caught on camera standing directly over a sleeping girl, a report said.

The teen, whose name was not released, faces aggravated burglary and theft charges, Officer Charley Davidson of the Wichita police department told KAKE.com.

INTRUDER ENTERS KANSAS HOME, STANDS OVER SLEEPING TEENAGE GIRL, VIDEO SHOWS

A 15-year-old resident of the home was awakened around 2:40 a.m. on May 8 by a stranger inside the home.



The girl said once she opened her eyes she felt like she was in a scene from a movie.

"It just scared me because of the fact that somebody was sitting over watching me that I didn't know," she said. "It's just scary."



CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Davidson said the teen entered the home through an unlocked door and stole a tool. Surveillance video showed him roaming the house for several minutes, KAKE.com reported.



Fox News’ David Aaro contributed to this report.