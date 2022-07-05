Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Plains, East Coast will see severe storms

Heat, humidity are prompting advisories

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 5 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 5

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Widespread showers and thunderstorms — some of which could turn severe on Tuesday and Wednesday — will stretch across the northern Plains to the East Coast.  

NORTH CAROLINA 1-YEAR-OLD DIES IN HOT CAR DEATH, 10TH CHILD IN US THIS YEAR: REPORT

Hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes will be possible, while heavy rainfall could cause flash flooding in some areas.

Severe storms threaten areas from the Plains to the East Coast

Severe storms threaten areas from the Plains to the East Coast (Credit: Fox News)

The summer heat and humidity continue prompting heat advisories from the Missouri Valley to the Mid-Mississippi Valley and Mid-South through Wednesday. 

The U.S. rain forecast through Sunday

The U.S. rain forecast through Sunday (Credit: Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The combination will make it feel like it is over 100 degrees Fahrenheit there.

Janice Dean joined FOX News Channel (FNC) in January 2004 where she currently serves as senior meteorologist for the network. In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s signature morning show, FOX & Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET) as well as contributes to FOX Weather, FOX News Media’s free ad-supported streaming television ("FAST") weather service.