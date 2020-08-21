Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Published

Pipeline explosion in Corpus Christi leaves 6 injured, 4 missing: report

The pipeline burst after a dredging vessel hit it

Peter Aitken
By Peter Aitken | Fox News
Massive fire burning at Texas plastics plant

Massive fire burning at Texas plastics plant

Workers say fire started overnight.

Six people were sent to the hospital and four are missing after a Texas pipeline exploded Friday.

A dredging vessel in Corpus Christi hit a submerged pipeline, sparking an explosion around 8 a.m.

Coast Guard crews respond to a dredge on fire in the Port of Corpus Christi Ship Channel, Aug. 21, in Corpus Christi, Texas. Authorities say several people have been hospitalized after an explosion at the Texas port when a dredging vessel hit a natural gas pipeline in the water. (U.S. Coast Guard via AP)

Corpus Christi Fire Department Chief Robert Rocha said firefighters “encountered heavy fire and smoke conditions.” The supply line feeding the fire was shut off by late morning.

Rocha said one of the six people taken to the hospital was in serious condition. The department transported four of the injured people, while the Coast Guard transported the remaining two.

In this photo released by the U.S. Coast Guard, Coast Guard crews respond to a dredge on fire in the Port of Corpus Christi Ship Channel, Aug. 21, in Corpus Christi, Texas (U.S. Coast Guard via AP)

The four missing people are reportedly crew members of the dredging vessel.

Gov. Greg Abbott released a statement about the incident, asking for all Texans “to pray for the men and women responding to the explosion and for safety of those in an area.”

"The State of Texas is working closely with local partners in Corpus Christi as well as the Coast Guard to assist with emergency response efforts following the explosion,” Abbott said.

In this photo released by the U.S. Coast Guard, Coast Guard crews respond to a dredge on fire in the Port of Corpus Christi Ship Channel, Aug. 21, in Corpus Christi, Texas. Authorities say several people have been hospitalized after an explosion at the Texas port when a dredging vessel hit a natural gas pipeline in the water. (U.S. Coast Guard via AP)

“The state stands ready to provide any additional personnel and resources needed to address this event and keep Texans in the area safe.”

This is at least the second time a pipeline has exploded in Texas this year, with an explosion in Mont Belvieu in July. No injuries or secondary damage were reported in that incident.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

