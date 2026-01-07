Photos released of Renee Nicole Good, the US citizen killed by ICE in Minnesota

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pictures were released of Renee Nicole Good, the U.S. citizen killed by a masked ICE agent in Minneapolis during the Trump administration's migrant sweep on Wednesday.

The fatal shooting happened during a migrant crackdown in south Minneapolis, where Good was struck while inside her car.

Good, 37, was pronounced dead after being struck by gunfire. The agent who shot the woman has not been publicly identified, and the incident remains under investigation.

Photographs were released on Wednesday showing Good in professional portraits and with her family.

Members of the Minneapolis City Council, in a joint statement, demanded that ICE leave the city following the shooting.

"This morning an ICE agent shot and killed Renee Nicole Good, a member of our community," the statement said. "Anyone who kills someone in our city deserves to be arrested, investigated, and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

The council members said they support Minneapolis’ immigrant community and accused federal immigration authorities of bringing "chaos and violence" to the city, vowing to work with state partners to protect residents.

Additional Democrats in Minnesota and across the country condemned ICE for the killing and called for them to leave Minneapolis.

"ICE’s actions today were unconscionable and reprehensible," Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., said on X. "I am beyond outraged that their reckless, callous actions led to the killing of a legal observer in Minneapolis. My heart breaks for the victim’s family, who will have to forever live with the pain caused by the Trump Administration's reckless and deadly actions."

"This is not law enforcement. It is state violence. It is simply indefensible, and ICE must be held accountable," she added.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., told reporters that she believed the ICE agent murdered Good.

"This has now become what we feared most about ICE for a long time—that it would be used as an anti-civilian force with no accountability. At the end of the day, what we saw today was a murder, and murders in cold blood need to be prosecuted," she said.

President Donald Trump, administration officials and congressional Republican leaders purported that Good attempted to run over agents with her vehicle, but several Democrats noted that the video footage shows that is not what happened.

"Watch it for yourself and make that assessment for yourself on which of these leaders are lying to you," Ocasio-Cortez told reporters.

But Republicans have reaffirmed their support for ICE despite criticism from Democrats and the public over the killing.

"I want every ICE officer to know that their president, vice president, and the entire administration stands behind them," Vice President JD Vance wrote on X.

ICE agents were also seen blocking a witness who said he was a doctor from attending to Good after the shooting, telling the physician they had their own medics on the way.

Good’s mother, Donna Ganger, told The Minnesota Star Tribune her daughter lived in the Twin Cities with her partner and that the family was notified of her death late Wednesday morning.

"That’s so stupid" she was killed, Ganger told the outlet after learning details of the incident. "She was probably terrified."

Ganger told the newspaper her daughter was not involved in protests against ICE agents and described Good as "one of the kindest people I’ve ever known," calling her compassionate and devoted to caring for others.

