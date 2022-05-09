Phoenix Walmart shooting leaves bystander wounded, 2 suspects flee

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Gunfire erupted at a Phoenix Walmart on Sunday night during a dispute between two women, leaving a bystander wounded, authorities said.

Officers responded to the store near 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound, FOX10 Phoenix reported, citing police. The victim was not involved in the altercation, and the suspects had left the store before police arrived.

GUNMAN IN PHILADELPHIA OPENS FIRE ON VICTIM IN BROAD DAYLIGHT AMBUSH, VIDEO SHOWS

Investigators believe a physical fight broke out between the women, leading one of them to draw a gun and attempt to shoot the other, police said.

"The suspect appeared to have missed the intended target and struck the victim, who was unrelated to the altercation," Phoenix Police Sgt. Philip Krynsky told the station.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

No further information was immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.