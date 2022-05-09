Expand / Collapse search
Arizona
Published

Phoenix Walmart shooting leaves bystander wounded, 2 suspects flee

Phoenix investigators believe physical fight between 2 women sparked shooting at Walmart

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Gunfire erupted at a Phoenix Walmart on Sunday night during a dispute between two women, leaving a bystander wounded, authorities said.

Officers responded to the store near 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound, FOX10 Phoenix reported, citing police. The victim was not involved in the altercation, and the suspects had left the store before police arrived.

Investigators believe a physical fight broke out between the women, leading one of them to draw a gun and attempt to shoot the other, police said.

Police said both women involved in the alleged altercation and left the store before officers arrived.

"The suspect appeared to have missed the intended target and struck the victim, who was unrelated to the altercation," Phoenix Police Sgt. Philip Krynsky told the station.

Officers responded to a Walmart on 35th Avenue and  Bethany Home Road in Phoenix late Sunday, police said.

The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

No further information was immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.