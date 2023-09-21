Expand / Collapse search
Arizona

Phoenix ordered to permanently clear largest homeless encampment by early November

'The Zone' must be fully vacated by Nov. 4

Associated Press
Published
A judge ruled Wednesday that Phoenix must permanently clear the city’s largest homeless encampment by Nov. 4.

City officials began shutting down the homeless encampment known as "The Zone" in May under an order by Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Scott Blaney, but they had asked to be given until April 2024 to complete the job.

Justin Pierce, a lawyer representing the city, said in July that parts of the encampment on the edge of downtown Phoenix have been cleared since a judge declared the area to be a public nuisance, but other blocks still need to be addressed.

ARIZONA, NEW MEXICO GOVERNORS SEEK STRONGER BUSINESS TIES WITH TAIWAN

Arizona Fox News graphic

A judge has ordered Phoenix to permanently clear the city's largest homeless encampment by Nov. 4 (Fox News)

Pierce added that the process takes time, including making sure those who live there have somewhere else to go.

He said Phoenix is developing a space nearby with tents and temporary restroom facilities as an alternative, has increased the number of police officers working in the area and has nearly tripled its funding on confronting issues of homelessness.

Business owners and residents near the encampment have called it a public nuisance that subjects their properties to damage, litter and crime.