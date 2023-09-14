Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Digital Originals

Blue city mayor blasted over handling of homeless crisis, riots announces future plans

As 2024 election approaches, Portland Mayor Wheeler reveals he won't run again

Megan Myers By Megan Myers Fox News
Published
close
‘We’re on our own’: Portland woman says homeless man knocked her unconscious Video

‘We’re on our own’: Portland woman says homeless man knocked her unconscious

A Portland doctor knocked unconscious while walking in the city says her attack highlights ongoing problems with homelessness, mental illness and police shortages.

Portland, Oregon, Mayor Ted Wheeler announced he won't seek a third term in 2024. 

Wheeler was first elected in 2016 and again in 2020. But in a letter addressed to Portlanders and published Wednesday afternoon, he revealed his decision while touting successes during his tenure.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler

Portland Mayor Wheeler announces he won't run for re-election in 2024.  (Getty Images)

"Addressing our city’s critical challenges while, at the same, time, fundamentally re-shaping city government requires all of my attention over the next 15 months," Wheeler wrote. "As such, I will not be seeking another term as your Mayor."

"Over the last seven years, my administration has re-shaped City government to effectively respond to an unprecedented number of simultaneous challenges related to homelessness, public safety, livability, and economic recovery," he continued. "Building these efforts to scale and making them effective has been, and will continue to be, my top priority." 

CRIME TURNED PORTLAND INTO A ‘HOLLOWED OUT SHELL.’ ITS NEIGHBORS ARE TRYING TO KEEP IT FROM HAPPENING TO THEM

homeless tents in front of steel bridge in Portland, Oregon

Tents cover an open space near the Steel Bridge in Portland, Oregon, on July 7, 2023. (Hannah Ray Lambert/Fox News Digital)

Throughout his tenure, Portland has faced many challenges, including skyrocketing homelessness and violent crime. Under his watch, the city also became a nationwide focal point for racial justice protests and riots, including months of nightly, sometimes violent demonstrations, and the rise of Antifa.

PORTLAND PAYS OUT THOUSANDS TO FORMER CITY OFFICIAL WHO RAILED AGAINST POLICE

Wheeler, in his statement, also said several 2024 candidates were waiting on his decision, though only Commissioner Mingus Mapps has so far announced a mayoral bid. In 2020, Wheeler narrowly beat Sarah Iannarone, who gained national attention for wearing a skirt showing the faces of communist leaders and publicly declaring her support for Antifa. 

Police in riot gear walk through smoke with fireworks blasting behind them

Racial justice protests erupted in Portland, Oregon, that led to clashes between police and protestors. (Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

"There are numerous qualified Portlanders who announced their run for office – or intention to run – and their decision in part hinges on me seeking a third term," Wheeler said. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He declared his commitment to serve the remainder of his term dedicated to addressing the city's challenges

"I want to be clear that I will not be slowing down in my current leadership role," the statement read. "I have great confidence in the steps we are taking to address the problems facing Portland today. We will continue building on that progress to ensure Portland’s best years are ahead of us."

Megan Myers is an associate producer/writer with Fox News Digital Originals. 