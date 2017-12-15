Philadelphia Zoo throws polar bear, Coldilocks, 37th birthday party

A party fit for a polar bear.

Coldilocks, the oldest living polar bear in captivity in the U.S., celebrated her 37th birthday on Thursday and zookeepers at the Philadelphia Zoo threw her a party for the ages.

Presents and a peanut butter, honey, raisin and fish cake kicked off the festivities. A video posted on the zoo’s Facebook showed the bear walking around her snowy den and taking a bite out of the fish-topped treat with the number 37 written on the side.

The zoo also put up a banner reading “Happy Birthday Coldi!” and guests who braved the cold, icy day in Pennsylvania sang “Happy Birthday” to her.

Coldilocks has far surpassed the typical life span for the breed in captivity, which is 23 years. The birthday bear’s longevity is credited to the care she receives from her keepers and veterinary staff.

The animal lived with her partner, Klondike, for more than three decades before the bear passed away in 2015 at age 34.

Polar bears as a species are listed as vulnerable. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service estimated in January that about 26,000 remain in the wild.

