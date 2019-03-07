Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

Philadelphia Uber driver attacked, stabbed in chest by man in horrifying attack caught on video

Travis Fedschun
By Travis Fedschun | Fox News
Surveillance video shows man stabbing Philadelphia Uber driver

A Philadelphia Uber driver is recovering after being stabbed by a bystander while waiting to pick up a passenger. The suspect remains at large.

Philadelphia cops are hunting a knife-wielding man -- identifiable by a missing front tooth -- who was captured on video stabbing an Uber driver in the chest last month during a terrifying attack the driver survived "by the grace of God."

The assault took place around 5 a.m. on Feb. 15 in the Port Richmond neighborhood, the Philadelphia Police Department said in a news release.

The 55-year-old victim was sitting in a vehicle, waiting to pick up a passenger when the unknown man walked up to the car, reached in through the driver's side window and stabbed him multiple times, officials said.

"By the grace of God it didn't turn out worse than it absolutely could have," Philadelphia Police Captain Sekou Kinebrew told WPVI-TV. "You see the strike points are right in the vital areas of the victim's body -- chest, neck head, right in there."

The man who was seen on video attacking an Uber driver in Philadelphia last month.

The man who was seen on video attacking an Uber driver in Philadelphia last month. (Philadelphia Police Department)

The victim was able to run away from the vehicle and contact police as the attacker fled.

The driver was later transported to an area hospital, where he was listed in stable condition, FOX29 reported.

Police told WPVI they hope someone recognizes the attacker, noting the man has a missing front tooth.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to contact the department's east detective division at 215-686-3244.

