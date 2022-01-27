Philadelphia student, 17, shot dead after walking out of high school: report

A 17-year-old student has reportedly been shot and killed in Philadelphia after walking out of his high school.

Police sources told Fox29 Philadelphia that the victim – identified as Christopher Braxton – was fired at twice by at least one gunman after emerging from Bartram High School around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The station reports that Braxon was struck once in the chest in the 2300 block of South 66th Street and later was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The motive for the shooting remains unclear and as of Thursday, no suspects have been publicly identified.

The Philadelphia Police Department did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Family members told Fox29 Philadelphia that Braxon was a senior at Bartram High School and lived just a few blocks away from the scene of the shooting.

As of Wednesday, the killing marked the 39th homicide in Philadelphia this year, the station added.