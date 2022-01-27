Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia
Published

Philadelphia student, 17, shot dead after walking out of high school: report

Killing marks city’s 39th homicide so far this year, data shows

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
A 17-year-old student has reportedly been shot and killed in Philadelphia after walking out of his high school. 

Police sources told Fox29 Philadelphia that the victim – identified as Christopher Braxton – was fired at twice by at least one gunman after emerging from Bartram High School around 3 p.m. Wednesday. 

The station reports that Braxon was struck once in the chest in the 2300 block of South 66th Street and later was pronounced dead at a local hospital. 

The shooting occurred near Bartram High School in southwest Philadelphia, police told Fox29.

PHILADELPHIA POLICE OFFICER DRAGGED BY STOLEN CAR 

The motive for the shooting remains unclear and as of Thursday, no suspects have been publicly identified.  

The Philadelphia Police Department did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital. 

Philadelphia has seen 39 homicides so far in 2022, reports say.

Family members told Fox29 Philadelphia that Braxon was a senior at Bartram High School and lived just a few blocks away from the scene of the shooting. 

As of Wednesday, the killing marked the 39th homicide in Philadelphia this year, the station added. 

