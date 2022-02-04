Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Coronavirus
Published

Philadelphia school district tells students to double mask: Health experts 'obviously know best'

The district issued the new protocols on Wednesday

Rebecca Rosenberg
By Rebecca Rosenberg | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 4 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The School District of Philadelphia released new mask guidelines Wednesday encouraging students to wear a cloth mask over a surgical mask, according to its website.

"Cloth masks alone are no longer considered to be effective protection against the spread of coronavirus," according to the updated protocols, which list three types of masking in order of preference. 

Stock photo of N95 masks and three-ply surgical masks.

Stock photo of N95 masks and three-ply surgical masks. (iStock)

The document states that the most favorable option is "a three-ply disposable surgical mask supplied by the district, with the addition of a cloth mask."

A three-ply disposable mask worn alone comes in second place and a properly fitted KN-95 mask in third. 

PHILADELPHIA STORE CLERK ALLEGEDLY SHOT DURING ARMED ROBBERY RETURNS FIRE: ‘BRAVE, YOUNG WOMAN’

The district, which has nearly 200,000 students, said properly fitted KF94 and N95 masks are also acceptable.

Kindergarten students participate in a classroom activity on the first day of in-person learning April 13, 2021, at Maurice Sendak Elementary School in Los Angeles. 

Kindergarten students participate in a classroom activity on the first day of in-person learning April 13, 2021, at Maurice Sendak Elementary School in Los Angeles.  (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

"We are simply following the guidelines from the public health experts who obviously know best how we can stay safe to continue to have in-person learning available to our students, which is the best way for our children to learn," a School District of Philadelphia spokesperson told FOX29.

The district schools and offices will distribute adult KN95 masks to staff starting Feb. 7.

The latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control indicates that "loosely woven" cloth masks provide the least protection against COVID-19 but that all masks "provide some level of protection."

Rebecca Rosenberg is a veteran journalist and book author with a focus on crime and criminal justice. Email tips to rebecca.rosenberg@fox.com and @ReRosenberg.

Your Money